Short Interest in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Rises By 196.3%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the October 15th total of 688,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KTRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 7,839,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Read More

