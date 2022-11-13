Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Rises By 100.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KHOLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,480. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

