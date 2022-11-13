Short Interest in Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Rises By 100.0%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of KHOLY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,480. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
