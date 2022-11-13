Short Interest in Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Rises By 100.0%

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Noranda Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNDIF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Friday. Noranda Income Fund has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Noranda Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.