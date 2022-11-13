Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Drops By 19.4%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NMS opened at $11.35 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.