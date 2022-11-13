Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Drops By 20.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

OII stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 803,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

