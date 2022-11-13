Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Drops By 20.5%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
OII stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 803,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oceaneering International news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.