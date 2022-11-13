Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Declines By 23.1%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of PRTG stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.