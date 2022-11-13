Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Decreases By 77.3%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Up 193.1 %

Shares of ScION Tech Growth II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,170. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

