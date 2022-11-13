Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 50.7%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCWorx Trading Down 2.4 %

WORX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

