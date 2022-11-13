Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Declines By 99.8%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the October 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:SMNNY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. 47,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,168. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.47. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

