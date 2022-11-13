Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Increases By 92.1%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMFKY shares. UBS Group downgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,160.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $38.62. 22,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $58.59.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

