Short Interest in STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Increases By 52.1%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the October 15th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.8 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SNVVF stock remained flat at $4.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

