Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Decreases By 46.7%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

The SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of SGPPF stock remained flat at 9.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of 7.75 and a 12-month high of 10.75.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The SPAR Group Company Profile

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Featured Articles

