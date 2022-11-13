Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Drops By 25.5%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.10. 12,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $355.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $384,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.