Short Interest in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Drops By 25.5%

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $41.10. 12,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $355.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
