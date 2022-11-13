Short Interest in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Declines By 31.1%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,525,400 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 15th total of 2,213,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,179.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UNBLF. BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($59.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $48.55 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $81.28.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.