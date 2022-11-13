Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Decreases By 35.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.