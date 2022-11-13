Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Decreases By 35.6%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 15th total of 19,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,597,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

