Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Drops By 21.4%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 514,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 5.5 %

VRA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

