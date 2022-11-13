Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rises By 45.8%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the October 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Verastem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 13.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Performance

Verastem Company Profile

VSTM stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Verastem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Articles

