Short Interest in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Increases By 29.0%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 168,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $0.60 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

