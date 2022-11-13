Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Rises By 100.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %
OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Wealth Minerals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wealth Minerals (WMLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.