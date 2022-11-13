Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Rises By 100.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the October 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

