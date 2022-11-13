Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Grows By 64.9%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wienerberger Stock Up 8.6 %
OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
About Wienerberger
