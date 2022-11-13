Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expands By 65.9%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the October 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 680,966 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,207,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Yatra Online by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Yatra Online by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,920,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 225,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at $1,988,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Yatra Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.