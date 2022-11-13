SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the October 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SHUA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

