Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT Lowered to €62.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €63.10 ($63.10) to €62.10 ($62.10) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €75.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.53.

SMMNY opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

