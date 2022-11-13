Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Sells $110,700.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 527,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

