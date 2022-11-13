Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, November 14th.

Sigma Additive Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASI opened at $0.60 on Friday. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80.

Get Sigma Additive Solutions alerts:

Sigma Additive Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Additive Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.