Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) versus Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Critical Comparison

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Embark Technology and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Simulations Plus 0 1 2 0 2.67

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4,294.22%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.21%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -78.62% -66.82% Simulations Plus 23.24% 7.36% 6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Embark Technology and Simulations Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million ($7.73) -0.69 Simulations Plus $53.91 million 16.07 $12.48 million $0.61 69.95

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Embark Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

