Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 82.3% in October

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,551. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay television, fixed broadband, voice, and content and digital services, as well as equipment sales; digital media and advertising services; integrated information and communications technology solutions, such as cloud computing, multi-access edge computing, software-defined network, and digital solutions; fund management services to enterprise customers.

