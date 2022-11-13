Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 82.3% in October

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,551. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Singapore Telecommunications
