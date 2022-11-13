SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.48 million-$62.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of SITM traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 571,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,805. SiTime has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $52,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,867 shares of company stock valued at $714,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,147,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SiTime by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

