Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

Sixth Wave Innovations stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

