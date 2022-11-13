Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance
Sixth Wave Innovations stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.