SKALE Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.84 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $109.44 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

