SKALE Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $112.11 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $112.11 million and $10.83 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00587155 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.74 or 0.30563044 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,013,686,004 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.