SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
SLC Agrícola Price Performance
SLCJY stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.60.
About SLC Agrícola
