SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

SLCJY stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

About SLC Agrícola

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.