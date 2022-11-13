Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of SOHU opened at $15.96 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $538.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sohu.com by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 12,798.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 163,047 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

