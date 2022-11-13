Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Short Interest Down 39.2% in October

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the October 15th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Michaels acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,679.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,303 shares of company stock worth $118,786. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soluna

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Soluna by 4,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Soluna by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,252. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter.

Soluna Company Profile

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

