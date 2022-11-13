Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) PT Raised to €135.00 at Berenberg Bank

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €125.00 ($125.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLVYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Solvay from €108.00 ($108.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Solvay from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Solvay from €98.00 ($98.00) to €119.00 ($119.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.80.
Solvay Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.
About Solvay
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
