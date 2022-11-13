Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 924,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SONY stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.09. 1,136,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,958. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $38,003,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $20,444,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.