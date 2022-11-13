Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.69 million-$164.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.40 million.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %
SOHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. 46,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,601. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Sotherly Hotels
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
