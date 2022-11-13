S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $356.20 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day moving average of $342.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

