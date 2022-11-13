Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

Shares of SBSAA remained flat at $0.82 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

