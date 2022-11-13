Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Trading Up 0.6 %

SPKKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.