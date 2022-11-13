Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DALXF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $12.77.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.