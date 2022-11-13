SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Raised by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 7.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $353,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,284 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 51.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $902,000.

GLDM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,088. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14.

