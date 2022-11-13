SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,620,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,379,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

