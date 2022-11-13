Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 21,927 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

