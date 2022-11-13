Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 26,620 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in V.F. by 33.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

