Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mangham Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. 486,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,310. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.