Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,044 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.