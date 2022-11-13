Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.37. 509,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $443.33 and a 200-day moving average of $439.53.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.