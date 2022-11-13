Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to Underperform at Bank Of America (Bofa)

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPR. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 3.8 %

SPR opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

