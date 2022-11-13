Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $68.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.78.
SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPT opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 42.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 181.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 142,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after acquiring an additional 58,622 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
